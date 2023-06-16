Working as a deputy in Hanover County has always meant protecting citizens and enforcing the law. These days, however, it often means working overtime.

The department currently has 35 open positions, representing about 13 percent of its force. The problem is not unique to Hanover. Smaller localities around the region, including Goochland and Powhatan counties, are also struggling to attract qualified applicants for public sector jobs.

On top of that, they must also figure out how to retain employees when the bigger localities, offering bigger paychecks and more generous benefit packages, come calling.

“We definitely need bodies,” said Lt. James Cooper, the department’s public information officer.

The problem, Cooper said, is finding them.

According to those who confront this issue every day—the human resources directors, department heads and administrators—the labor challenge isn’t just about filling seats. While certain departments can adjust to having fewer employees, staffing shortages in others, such as public safety, social services or education, can have serious consequences.

That’s why for officials like Terri Allison, the Powhatan County Public Schools human resources director, the mission to ensure that the county has enough qualified teachers for every classroom never really ends. “We are always recruiting and there is always work to do,” she said.

Powhatan County Administrator Brett Schardein doesn’t have a theory on exactly why he’s getting fewer applications these days. Smaller localities have always been a place for people new to the workforce to gain valuable experience, Schardein said, so a fair amount of movement in and out of various departments is expected. This is different, he said.

“Especially now, after the pandemic, it’s harder to get qualified applicants,” Schardein said. “I keep hearing that it’s getting better at the national level, but we haven’t really seen that here yet.”

Across the river, Goochland Social Services director Kimberly Jefferson has faced challenges filling positions for several reasons, including the fact that some of those jobs are low-pay, high-stress positions.

For example, a family services specialist focuses on child abuse, adult protective services, foster care and adoption. It is a job that requires employees be on call for after-hours emergencies. The starting pay is a relatively low $36,993, which Jefferson said has many graduates looking for jobs at better-paying non-profits instead.

The Goochland County Board of Supervisors recently passed a measure that may provide some relief. On July 1 Goochland County employees, including those in the social services department, will receive a 7% salary increase.

This is not the first time the county has taken steps get ahead of staffing issues, particularly when it comes to public safety. In 2021, the Goochland Board of Supervisors voted to increase the starting salary for deputies to $53,000 annually, up from $46,000. The move put the county ahead of almost all other localities in the region. On July 1 of this year, the starting salary will increase again, this time jumping to $56,250.

It appears to have made a difference. Goochland County Sheriff Steven Creasey said that he has six deputy positions open—putting the department about 12% below full capacity—but that he expects at least three of those to be filled in the coming weeks. There has also been an increase in the number of incoming applications.

Creasey said the salary increase has played a major role in keeping new deputies from leaving, which costs in more ways than one. The price tag to train a new deputy can reach nearly $50,000 over a three-year period, he said. That money is essentially lost should that deputy go elsewhere.

Powhatan is also working to address the salary issue. The county is currently in the process of updating its compensation plan, which county leaders hope will bring salaries into alignment with those in surrounding counties. The new plan will likely be brought to the Board of Supervisors within the next two months.

Cooper said that while the vacancies in the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office don’t constitute a crisis, an uptick in that number could leave the office stretched dangerously thin should a major event arise.

He said that much of Hanover’s problem can be traced back to a mid-90s Clinton administration grant program that allowed the departments to hire more people. “Now those people have been here 25 years and are reaching retirement,” he said. “In just the last six months we’ve had nine or ten people retire. We’re starting to feel the aftershock.”

To fill vacancies, the department has made use of almost every option available, including radio and TV ads, social media and recruitment teams. The team recently took a road trip to New York to reach potential applicants and is also visiting military bases.

“We’re going out more to military bases to speak with active duty members who are about to process back into civilian life,” said Cooper. “We are doing everything we can to attract workers.”

Hanover county administrator John Budesky says the county has been fortunate in the fact that not many employees have been leaving for greener pastures, but notes that people seeking employment are increasingly looking for a level of job flexibility and other concessions that typically would not have been on the table in years past.

Some requests can be accommodated, Budesky says, but in some cases he’s had to explain to job candidates that the position they were applying for required them to either be in the office or work at certain specific times of the day.

Back in Powhatan, Brett Schardein, said he hopes potential job seekers are able to look at the whole picture when considering where to apply. “Yes, it might look good on paper that you’re going to be making this big paycheck [in a larger locality]” Schardein said, but workplace culture is an important consideration as well.

It is a message that Terri Allison echoes to job candidates. She said she likes to point out to potential hires that there are a number of benefits to working in a smaller county like Powhatan, where there is only one high school and teachers are able to develop strong bonds with their colleagues.

And sometimes it works. Allison said she was talking recently to a Powhatan teacher who was considering leaving for a more lucrative position but ultimately changed her mind because she enjoys working where she does.