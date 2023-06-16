Every other Sunday, from April through November, you can find Steve Haas leading a public treasure hunt through a thick patch of woods in Western Goochland County. But he’s not in search of buried gold or historical artifacts. Hass is hunting the funky, wild, otherworldy treasures that are mushrooms.

Haas, 60, is owner and head forager of Haashrooms, a 65-acre farm off Cartersville Road where he cultivates up to 10 varieties of mushrooms – including oyster, shiitake, reishi, turkey tail and tremella – and leads public and private hunts for the popular fungi.

The Lynchburg native, who has lived in Goochland for more than 40 years, has held a life-long fascination with mushrooms and their incredible culinary and medicinal purposes. While working as a massage therapist for more than two decades, Haas led mushroom hunts on the side.

He founded Haashrooms in 2010 and things quickly took off. He first started growing mushrooms and offering foraging classes around the area. Over time, the company’s product line evolved.

“As the foodie thing picked up a lot of people were getting interested in mushrooms,” Haas says. “I started growing them part-time and it grew exponentially to a full-time mushroom farm. It just keeps growing.”

Haas cultivates his mushrooms inside a special growing room. The set-up allows him to control the climate, keeping the room at a steady 90% humidity and 65 degrees. “This allows me to grow spring and fall mushrooms all at the same time,” he says.

The mushrooms are grown in oat saw dust blocks that use organic millet seed as fertilizer. An autoclave helps pasteurize the blocks. Most weeks, he’ll harvest up to 250 pounds.

Haashrooms products are sold at two regional farmers markets – the Williamsburg Farmers Market in Merchant Square and The Farmers Market at St. Stephen’s in Richmond.

“Shiitake and oysters are our best sellers,” he says. “A lot of people come and get a couple of pounds. Vegans, especially new ones, really like oysters because they have a meat texture.”

Haas’ biggest passion, though, is leading foraging and hunting classes. A self-educated wild plant and mushroom expert, Haas offered them at Wintergreen before moving on to Forest Hill Park and Tuckahoe Plantation.

For the past seven years, classes have been offered on the farm, which he bought specifically for foraging. “The property is all wooded except for the compound where we grow mushrooms. It’s filled with creeks and trees. Every time we go out we usually find a ton of food,” Haas says.

The mycorrhiza mushrooms here naturally pop up and give foragers the chance to see varieties that are typically difficult to grow, including morels, black trumpets, chicken of the woods and hedgehog. The yellowish-orange chanterelles also make frequent appearances. “It’s a weird mushroom nobody really has any idea of how to reproduce, but this property has a good patch of them,” Haas says.

Public and private group hunts are available. The public ones, held every other Sunday from April to Nov. 1, tend to be more of an initial educational experience. Private options, usually for up to two people, are more in-depth and let hunters keep what they discover during their forage.

Haashrooms is also expanding the wonders of mushrooms in other creative ways. These include tea blends, tinctures and mushroom cocoa. There’s also a skincare line.

His wife, Elizabeth, a certified aesthetician, is tasked with researching and building their unique skincare products – all of which includes some form of fungi they grow. It might seem a bit odd, but many rave about how the lotions and ointments do wonders for their skin.

“She makes everything in small batches and uses really top-of-the-line ingredients,” he says. “She spends a lot of time and effort on it.”