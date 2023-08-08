St. Mark Baptist Church, located in Maidens, will hold its annual Homecoming and Revival service will be held Sunday, Aug. 20 through Wednesday, Aug. 23. The morning message will be delivered at 10:30 a.m. by pastor Rev. Dr. Tracie A. Daniels. The evangelist for the week will be Rev. Dr. Micah Jackson, pastor of the Seventh Street Memorial Baptist Church in Richmond. Dress code for the revival/nightly services is church casual wear.

A Gospel Discussion Group will meet at the Goochland Library on Wednesday, Aug. 30, from 7 to 8 p.m., hosted by The Church of Jesus Christ and Latter Day Saints. All are welcome.