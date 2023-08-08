St. Mark Baptist Church, located in Maidens, will hold its annual Homecoming and Revival service will be held Sunday, Aug. 20 through Wednesday, Aug. 23. The morning message will be delivered at 10:30 a.m. by pastor Rev. Dr. Tracie A. Daniels. The evangelist for the week will be Rev. Dr. Micah Jackson, pastor of the Seventh Street Memorial Baptist Church in Richmond. Dress code for the revival/nightly services is church casual wear.
A Gospel Discussion Group will meet at the Goochland Library on Wednesday, Aug. 30, from 7 to 8 p.m., hosted by The Church of Jesus Christ and Latter Day Saints. All are welcome.
Celebrate the 236th year of our U.S. Constitution on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Broadview Shopping Center, 30 Broad Street Road in Manakin-Sabot. Festivities include barbecue, patriotic organizations and vendors, children’s activities, flag etiquette, constitution booklets, learn the history and significance of our constitution and the bill of rights, special guest speakers. Benedictine High School students will present a powerful patriotic opening to the event promptly at 11 a.m., so get there in time to experience it. This event is sponsored by the Goochland Tea Party. For more information, e-mail sylviadiersen@gmail.com or call (804) 240-1761.