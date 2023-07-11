Goochland Community Theatre will hold auditions for its next play, “No Signs of Intelligent Life,” written by Bryan Starchman, on Monday, July 17 and Wednesday, July 19 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Eagle Theater at Central High Cultural and Educational Complex, located at 2748 Dogtown Road, Goochland. Actors only need to attend one audition day and must be 11-18 years old. Show dates are Oct. 20, 21 and 22. Follow Goochland Community Theatre's Facebook page for updates or see www.gvatheatre.org.

Shady Grove Baptist Church will be hosting a Car, Truck and Bike Show on Sat. July 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will be hosted by the Men’s Ministry and will feature music, a fish fry and a yard sale. Admission is free. For more information, call Agonza Hayden at (804) 291-6737 or Jerry Mealy at (804) 241-5735.