The Goochland Recreational Center will host its annual Fourth of July celebration will on July 4, 2023 from noon until 6 p.m. This fun-filled day will include activities, food, prizes and fellowship and is open to the public. Organizers are still looking for vendors. For more information, call (804) 784-4358. The Goochland Recreational Center is a Virginia non-profit organization.
The Goochland Gospel Discussion group hosted by The Church of Jesus Christ and Latter Day Saints will meet at the Goochland Library on Wednesday, June 28, from 7 to 8 p.m. All are welcome.