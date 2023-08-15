Upcoming Programs for the Goochland Branch Library

Yoga at the Goochland Branch Library

Wednesdays, Aug. 16, 23, and 30, 4-5 p.m. For ages 18 & up. Bring your mat and join in for a yoga session that aims to promote strength, flexibility, and balance. Led by certified instructor, Kathleen Tsengas. Call (804) 556-4774 or visit the library at 3075 River Road West for more information.

Writing for Joy at the Goochland Branch Library

Wednesday, Aug. 30 7 - 8:45 p.m. For adults 18 & up. A creative writing discussion group for those that are interested in sharing original writings, participating in prompted writings, and encouraging others in their pursuit of writing. This program is open to "would be" writers, experienced writers, and writers of all skill levels. Call (804) 556-4774 or visit the library at 3075 River Road West for more information.

Goochland Bridge Club at the Goochland Branch Library

Mondays, Aug. 21 and 28, 3– 5 p.m. For those ages 18 and up. The Goochland Bridge Club is for those that want to learn how to play or those with a basic knowledge of the game. Each week there will be instruction and play time. Call (804) 556-4774 or visit the library at 3075 River Road West for more information.

Action Figure Art Class at the Goochland Branch Library

Wednesday, Aug. 9, 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. For ages 10-18. Meet local artist Curtis Brown and learn techniques to draw your own superhero action figure. Call (804) 556-4774 or visit the library at 3075 River Road West for more information.

Supper and Books at the Goochland Branch Library

Thursday, Aug.17, 6:30 – 8 p.m. For those ages 18 and up. Let's wrap up Summer Reading with dinner and chats about the books we enjoyed reading! Call (804) 556-4774 or visit the library at 3075 River Road West for more information.

Mystery Book Club at the Goochland Branch Library

Tuesday, Aug. 22, 10 - 11 a.m. For ages 18 and up. Join us to discuss our chosen mystery title for the month. Call (804) 556-4774 or visit the library at 3075 River Road West for more information.

Adult Game Night at the Goochland Branch Library

Thursday, Aug. 24, 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. For ages 18 and up. Grab a friend and join us for a fun night of gaming and socializing. We provide board/card games, Nintendo on the big screen and free wifi for online gaming. Popcorn Bar and Mocktails provided by the Friends of the Goochland Library. Call (804) 556-4774 or visit the library at 3075 River Road West for more information.

Upcoming Programs for the Cochrane Rockville Library

First Friday Films at the Cochrane Rockville Branch Library

Friday, Aug. 4, 4 - 6 p.m. Round up the neighborhood crew and catch a full-length feature film the first Friday of every month! Call (804) 749-3146 or visit the library at 16600 Pouncey Tract Road for more information.

Pool Noodle Wreath at the Cochrane Rockville Branch Library

Saturday, Aug. 5, 1 – 2 p.m. Ages 18 and up. Create a fun wreath for your front door using a pool noodle! Registration is required. Limited to 10 registrations. Call (804) 749-3146 or visit the library at 16600 Pouncey Tract Road for more information.

Read 2 Rover at the Cochrane Rockville Branch Library

Thursday, Aug. 17, 4:30 - 5:30 p.m. For students in grades K-2. Read 2 Rover provides comfort and motivation for beginning readers as they read aloud to Colby or Pepper, our therapy dogs. Space is limited. Call the Rockville Branch Library at (804) 749-3146 or visit the library for more information to register for this rewarding program!

Crafternoon: Macrame at the Cochrane Rockville Branch Library