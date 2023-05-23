Voters must ask key questions of school board candidates

Dear Editor,

In 2011, a slate of candidates swept the Goochland School Board election. Elected by our county’s conservative majority, plus independents, moderates and progressives, they went on to transform our schools. They hired superintendent Jeremy Raley and expanded their teacher search to make Goochland County “Worth the Commute” as a prime spot to teach. They helped get our schools in fiscal shape, expand programs and establish ties with the local community college as well as universities so that now many of our students graduate with associate degrees, others as skilled mechanics, cooks and heavy equipment operators. We have in our schools extremely talented teachers, librarians, counselors and staff who know the names of our students and greet them with smiles and warmth and love. This used to be considered a blessing. Our kids head off to school greeted by a kind of second family, there to nourish their minds, aid in their social growth and help discover their talents. Now all of that is suspect, the adults in our children’s lives are seen as threats and a move is afoot to abolish all that is good about the public education that is every American child’s right.

Currently and sadly and strangely, the majority party leadership in Goochland has now set its sights on targeting the same board. Suddenly it seems the Goochland County Republican Party and its chosen candidates’ goals are not student achievement, offering a world class education, exposing kids to new ideas and allowing teachers the freedom to teach but instead the closing of the mind and the shutting off from our community and world. Less books, less exposure to culture and values that don’t align with certain citizens’ views seems to be the new goal. Fear is spreading and there is a push to convince our community that many of the same books they grew up on would pollute the minds of their children and grandchildren.

To read the majority party’s monthly newsletter is to be exposed to fear and bigotry and an attempt to shut down what makes this country great. We are great because we are diverse and curious and courageous and we stand up in protest when our rights, which we hold so dear, are violated. We are great because we allow others to disagree but we call out behavior that violates ethics, and we stand up when already marginalized citizens are held up as scapegoats.

Like my fellow Goochlanders, I am a patriot. I will continue to defend our democracy, our republic. I encourage all eligible citizens to get registered and vote, to not be beholden to ideologies but to ideals. I love this country and county and its principals. I love it dearly and hold it to a high standard. I believe we’re moving closer to its stated value of “Liberty and Justice For All.” I know the vast majority of Goochlanders feel the same way, even though we might not agree on specific policy.

Every child deserves a great education, one that expands their minds. Currently there is an attempt to pull “Slaughterhouse-Five” and other great books from our high school libraries, as if reading words on a page would defile our children. If books had that power, reading Einstein would make you a genius, reading Hemingway might turn you into a drunken bullfighter, the Bible would be to blame for any act of violence or debauchery found in it, and conversely Jesus’s teachings on love would make us instantly love our neighbor, do unto others as we would have them do unto us, and we’d be compelled to give away all we have to help those in need. For good or bad, this is not what literature and great books do. Literature and great books expand our world. Discussing ideas expands our world and viewpoints and allows us to solve problems we cannot solve when we’re surrounded by people who think exactly like us.

School board members should not be beholden to any party. There is no D or R next to their name on the ballot and they should sit on that board as true nonpartisans.

I urge my fellow Goochlanders to please dig deep and ask yourselves and our local candidates what each of those school board candidates stand for, and what and for whom they will stand up for. Ask if they know what the duties of a school board member are, what they can and cannot do, how much they can or cannot change the curriculum, how much they’re tasked to be involved in the day-to-day running of the school, the allocation of resources, the hiring and firing of teachers, librarians and superintendents. Ask them if they know what their relationship is with the Board of Supervisors and what their duty is to parents and students and other citizens. Then register and vote in this fall’s election. And when it’s over we will all accept those results and move on and disagree civilly because that is what it means to live in a healthy democratic republic.

Jenifer Strozier