It’s been a busy summer for Jay Woolfolk.

The multi-sport athlete has managed to split time between the University of Virginia’s football and baseball teams since his freshman year, working as a backup quarterback for the Cavaliers last season and establishing himself as a reliable closer for a baseball team that made it to its sixth College World Series in program history.

Now, Woolfolk has made a decision to focus his efforts entirely on baseball, announcing his intention to leave the football program in a statement made on July 13.

“I’ve reached a point where at this time it’s best for me to focus on my future in the sport of baseball,” Woolfolk said in a statement on his Twitter. “I wish the very best to the football program and my teammates. You could not ask to be part of a better group of individuals. I’ll always be their biggest supporter.”

Woolfolk, who was also a standout multi-sport athlete at Benedictine, had an opportunity to compete for the starting quarterback job this fall, with the quarterback battle falling between him, Monmouth transfer Tony Muskett and freshman Anthony Colandrea, but after a stellar baseball season where he tossed 38 strikeouts with a 2.91 ERA and nine saves, the decision came down to a greater opportunity at a professional career as a pitcher.

“At this point in his career, he believes he needs to make a decision long term and unfortunately for us, it’s not going to involve football,” UVA football head coach Tony Elliott said. “I fully support and respect his decision. He desires to go chase that dream and play Major League Baseball and I don’t fault him for it.”

In his football career with Virginia, Woolfolk played in nine games, starting one as a true freshman against Notre Dame in 2021. He was the first UVA true freshman to start at quarterback since 1977.

After the Cavaliers fell short of a title-winning season with two losses in the College World Series, the offseason has already been a busy one for Woolfolk, who was invited alongside teammate Griff O’Ferrall to compete with the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team in a pair of five-game series with Chinese Taipei and Japan that were held in North Carolina from June 30-July 12.

Both Woolfolk and O’Ferrall competed at the team training camp in Cary, North Carolina, which featured five intrasquad scrimmages that saw Woolfolk strike out five batters and not allow a single run in three appearances.

The USA College National Team went 7-3 during the International Friendship Series, sweeping Chinese Taipei in five games and losing to Japan in a 3-2 series. In total for the 10 games, Woolfolk pitched 4.2 innings, striking out two batters with one run allowed and a 1.93 ERA.

With football season set to ramp up soon for the Cavaliers, Woolfolk may not be out there in uniform like he has been the last two seasons, but he’ll instead be working on his craft on the mound with the hopes of hearing his name called early in next year’s MLB Draft.