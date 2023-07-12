Manufacturing, testing and repair facility will double production capabilities serving railway and transportation industries. The multinational technology company ABB has opened a new manufacturing, distribution and repair center in Mechanicsville to support its motion traction business.
ABB’s Motion Traction division offers a comprehensive range of high-performance products for use in passenger railway cars and e-mobility commercial vehicles.
The $6 million investment includes more than 65,000 square feet of operational space and will employ nearly 100 skilled production workers when at scale.