It’s not easy being green, but city leaders believe it’s worth it.

The Ashland Planning Commission said recently that it is interested in increasing the town’s tree canopy by 5 percent, a move leaders say will help it preserve Ashland's small town character, protect its unique features and enhance its image as a green town.

Ashland has been a member of Tree City USA since 1983. The organization, started in 1976 by the Arbor Day Foundation, now has more than 3,600 members nationwide.

Ashland in late 2022 received a grant from the Virginia Department of Forestry to conduct an inventory of certain public trees. The town is focusing mainly on the area around England Street, Washington Highway and Hill Carter Parkway. Kiwanis Pufferbelly Park is also of interest.

“Some of our more open air parks could boost trees,” Emmy Houck, Parks & Recreation coordinator, says.

To determine the best approach for growing the canopy, officials use insight from the town’s codified landscaping ordinance, which requires 20 percent of residential land and 10 percent of commercial or industrial land be set aside for trees.

A tree canopy can shrink over time due to a variety of factors, including insect infestation and disease. Development is also a major issue. “Construction, even if some trees are conserved, can cause compaction that damages roots and results in trees eventually dying off,” says Pattie Bland, a Hanover master gardener.

While Ashland is concerned with improving commercial development, officials say they do not want to sacrifice what makes the town special. So, they are considering offering financial incentives for builders to keep existing trees.

Increasing the canopy isn’t as simple as randomly planting. Detailed research is needed to decide the best varieties for a space. Ashland is also relying on a tree canopy map (measured through GIS) to analyze and measure changes. Some varieties that could be planted include redbud, oak and dogwood.

Growing and preserving the canopy also aids the local environment by reducing storm water runoff and pollution, improving air quality and limiting heat intensity. Not to mention that having a healthy tree canopy provides a better quality of life for locals and guests by creating a tranquil natural environment.