Ashland is rolling out the red carpet for pollinators after officially becoming part of Bee City USA.

The town received the designation last month as it strives to build up its pollinator community. The project, in collaboration with Colesville Nursery, has been in the works since earlier this year. The business approached Ashland’s Parks & Recreation Department with the idea.

“They wanted to serve the community and the Bee City program sounded interesting to partner with them in,” says Emmy Houck, department coordinator.

Founded in 2012, Bee City USA is an initiative of the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation. The nationwide program’s mission is to help boost pollinator populations by developing favorable habitats in communities. Pollinators, especially bees, are steadily decreasing throughout the United States due to lack of native plants, chemical exposure and disease.

To join, Ashland had to meet certain application requirements, including forming a committee and designating a local government department sponsor. A proclamation was also made through the Ashland Town Council.

Colesville Nursery will supply all native plants to create these pollinator paradises. “We predominately grow our plants so we will propagate a lot of what we install,” Lauren FitzHugh, the nursery’s project head, says. “This gives us a big budget.”

The company will donate time, labor and other materials to maintain them. They’ll also likely start holding free educational events next summer at the gardens. The first wave of gardens will appear in the town’s four parks. Each will vary in size and style and include plants like goldenrod, lovegrass and bee balm.

“It won’t just be a wild meadow that becomes unkempt,” FitzHugh says. “We want people to see the value of plants and how they can create a safe pollinator space that’s also beautiful.”

The nursery is still experimenting with designs and researching the best cultivators for the spaces, including those that are pest-resistant as no pesticides will be applied.

Beginning in August, a team will start cleaning up the areas and ripping out invasive plants. The garden installations will begin in early September. The nursery will be the primary caretaker of the gardens but Parks & Recreation will assist with tasks.

While Ashland’s parks are the initial focus, there is hope for expansion. “We see a great opportunity to build interactive gardens since we have the space,” Houck says. “Pollinator gardens require sun and we can accommodate that.”

Ashland is responsible for how it manages and grows its pollinator habitats. However, it must report back to Bee City USA with achievements and detailed reports to maintain the affiliation.