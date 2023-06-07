The Ashland Town Council in May approved a measure that paves the way for a 234-acre multi-use business park that officials hope will spur growth along the Ashland-Hanover County line.

“In Ashland, we’re right on the interstate, which produces a majority of our local revenue,” said Mayor Steve Trivett. “If you have something that’s available and that can achieve revenue, it’s wise to use it the best you can.”

Plans for the Iron Horse Business Park, proposed by Northern Virginia’s WestDulles Properties, calls for the development in Ashland of five retail or office buildings on Route 54, with eight flex warehouses behind them. It also includes space for a hotel near the intersection of Route 54 and Mount Hermon Road.

The measure addresses only part of a bigger plan that stretches into Hanover County and includes the construction of almost 150 town homes. The development will primarily be in Ashland, including its main access, so Hanover is waiting until the town's zoning process is complete to hold public hearings.

On May 16 officials passed an amendment to the Ashland’s comprehensive future use plan that changed the area’s designation to allow for the park. It’s a move that not everyone supports. Opponents worry the park’s size will increase traffic, impact local schools and damage the county’s unique rural character.

“It in several ways is going to overload the interstate exit node,” said Pattie Bland, chairperson of the Coalition for Hanover’s Future. “It’s monstrous in size and scope. There’s going to be more traffic and environmental degradation.”

Bland also said the business park would add 1.9 million square feet of warehouse space to a county that already has more than 14 million. “It seems like the wrong business model,” she said.

Officials are considering ways to mitigate such concerns, including the construction of a 50-foot landscape buffer on Route 54, banning truck traffic and lowering speed limits and perhaps limiting building height and design. They said they would also look into measures to protect local environmental areas, such as Mechumps Creek.

This isn’t the first time the land has undergone rezoning efforts. The idea of a mixed-use development has been in the works since the early 2000s. The last approved rezoning effort was in April 2010, although no development occurred.

“As the years have gone by, the value of it has gone up,” Trivett said of the land. “It makes sense to go about this in a way that matches how it was originally anticipated to be used.”

Trivett said the project could improve tourism and help boost development on the town’s somewhat rural eastern portion. But Bland worries that a business park of that size will inevitably damage the scenic charm of Route 54.