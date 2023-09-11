Dick Beadles knows an awful lot about trains—and transportation in general, really—probably more than most anyone you’re likely to meet. He won’t tell you that himself, of course, not a chance. In fact, the lifelong rail aficionado and former president of the RF&P Railroad would sooner be tied to a track and left there than to proclaim himself any sort of expert on the history of rail travel in the United States, it’s critical role in moving people and goods long before the birth of the interstate highway system, and its burgeoning renaissance in places like North Carolina.

Even so, of course, the fact remains: Dick Beadles knows an awful lot about trains.

On Sept. 14, Beadles will be sharing some of that knowledge as he presents “Ashland and Its Railroad – The First 150 Years,” the first in this season’s HistoryTalks hosted by the Ashland Museum. The event will begin at 7 p.m. in the Brock Commons SunTrust Theater, Randolph-Macon College, 304 Henry Street in Ashland.

Timed to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the Ashland Train Station, Beadles’ presentation will feature facts and stories collected over eight decades of fascination with rail travel. A masterful storyteller with an engaging dry wit, Beadles will discuss the role of the railroad in Ashland’s creation.

Designed by renowned architect W. Duncan Lee, the new train station began serving passengers in August of 1923. Prior to Beadles’ talk, a commemorative plaque will be placed on the station building accompanied by brief remarks.

The Centennial Celebration will continue Saturday, Sept. 16. The public is invited to participate in festivities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. when the Ashland Museum, The Hanover County Black Heritage Society, and the Visitors Center/Train Station will showcase special exhibits. Information on station history, its importance to Ashland, along with photos and displays of Ashland and trains will be on display.

The celebration continues at the Train Station beginning at 11:45 a.m. when Glenn Birch will perform several selections of train music. Bring a chair and enjoy the music, which will be followed by a brief presentation. After introductions and remarks, there will be celebratory party and additional music by Jim Duckett.

Visitors will have the chance to meet and greet reenactors from the 1920s as they walk about town between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., sharing their experiences of living in Ashland and riding the trains that stopped in Town.