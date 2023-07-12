The Ashland Theatre will celebrate its 75th anniversary next month with special film showings, door prizes and events.

The theater, which opened Aug. 10, 1948, will run an open house from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on that day this year, offering popcorn and movie tickets for 75 cents apiece.

The Hanover Chamber of Commerce is holding a “ribbon retying” ceremony (a play on ribbon cutting) at 11 a.m. Later, the theater will feature a series of 1948 Looney Tunes shorts and a 7 p.m. showing of John Wayne’s “Red River.”

Started by D.H. and Dora Covington, the fancy Art Deco building on England Street quickly became a popular destination where the public could enjoy a “first-class motion picture house” in “real refrigerated air conditioning.”

The Covington’s originally ran the Old Ashland Theatre (where Trackside Grill is now) in the 1930s. After building the new one, the original theater became The Cab Theatre for Black residents. It wasn’t until the 1970s that the newer theater was integrated.

The Covington’s sold the building in 1973, and in 1996, movie operations ceased. A former owner donated it to the town in 2013.

It is now run by the non-profit Ashland Theatre Foundation, which completed a $2.1 million restoration in 2017, extending the stage for live performances, adding a balcony, and remodeling the lobby. The theater reopened in December 2018.

Today, the theater is expanding into new territory. “We’re trying to operate more as a community arts center than strictly a movie theater,” says Courtney Caldwell, general manager. “We want to make it a multi-use space. The pandemic really hurt movie theaters so it’s not feasible to only show movies anymore.”

Apart from films, the Ashland Theatre hosts concerts, an April book festival, holiday events, private rentals and the popular toddler takeover. In honor of this year’s landmark achievement, the theater will hold special showings of 1948 movies one Monday night each month. Tickets will go for 75 cents.

Theater officials also said they expect to hold a gala event in October, the details of which are being finalized. “We’re planning for a really special night,” Caldwell says. “We’ll be partnering with Caravati’s and doing stuff outside the theater.”

Despite all of the changes, the historic theater remains an Ashland staple even in this tech-savvy era.