The self-proclaimed Center of the Universe is looking to make itself an even more sought-after destination, thanks to a recently passed plan that promises to raise the city’s profile and attract more tourists to Ashland.

The Ashland Town Council in May approved a Tourism Improvement District Plan proposed by Richmond Regional Tourism that looks to boost overnight stays in surrounding counties. The program calls for participants to pay an annual 2% assessment fee and in return receive assistance with sales and marketing programs, such as print and internet advertising, visitor services and sales lead generation.

Officials estimate the TID will generate $8.2 million annually, with about $235,000 coming from Ashland hotels. To qualify, lodging must be within the participating jurisdiction and have at least 41 rooms.

Martha Miller, Ashland’s community engagement manager, says it's best to create a threshold that shields smaller properties. “Those are the least likely to be impacted by traditional marketing and group sales done by RRT,” she says.

At least 51% of hotels in the jurisdiction needed to support the plan before it could be petitioned to the Council. In Ashland, 88% of hotel operators supported it. The plan officially takes effect July 1. It will run 10 years before re-approval is required.

While the TID is designed solely for larger lodging properties, the money generated from fees will be used to assist this train-centric community in various ways.

“Those revenues directly enhance the quality of life for our residents and businesses by enabling the town to continue providing … high-quality services, such as public safety, sidewalks and parks,” Miller says.

Council Member Kathy Abbott says the goal is to attract as many people as possible to Ashland. “We basically survive as a town on local revenue, so the goal is to bring more people here to stay at hotels,” she says. “It’s not only great economically, [it’s also great] for folks to discover what Ashland offers.”

One local business that looks forward to a potential boost is the Ashland Theatre. The non-profit has been a community staple since its reopening in 2018. The theatre not only shows a variety of films, but hosts events like book signings, concerts and family-friendly options like Toddler Takeover. The new plan could help increase tourist awareness of the theatre and its unique offerings, especially during the holidays.