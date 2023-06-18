Dear Editor,

As a graduate of Hanover County Public Schools, I was told that book banning is a phenomenon reserved for places like Nazi Germany. However, it is disheartening to witness this practice infiltrating the very foundation of our beloved community. Banning access to valuable works of literature solely based on their distorted version of reality is not just a disservice to the students, but morally offensive. The School Board's claim of removing politics from the classroom is a fallacy. It is only transforming students into mere pawns in a political game.

"The list" specifically targets authors of color and literature addressing LGBTQ+ themes. Growing up as a gay individual in one of the most conservative counties in the Commonwealth was never easy. The District provided little to no support for sexual minority youth, and comprehensive sex education was non-existent. On the contrary, I was subjected to judgment. The family life teacher, of all people, labeled same-sex intercourse "dirty." During the challenging journey of self-discovery, my teachers and the library became my refuge. The educators and the books that now find themselves on "the list" reassured me that I was not alone and that I had the right to exist.

Granted, works like Beloved, This Book is Gay, and Looking for Alaska may contain explicit content, but they offer readers invaluable glimpses into the diverse human experience, encouraging empathy and understanding.

Make no mistake, the only thing that is “pervasively vulgar” in Hanover County is the conduct of the School Board. I implore the residents of Hanover County to take action. Reach out to your supervisors and call upon the School Board to cease their banishment of marginalized voices and empathy from our libraries. The birthplace of Patrick Henry deserves a legacy far more honorable than what we are currently witnessing.

Charles Parker