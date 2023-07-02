Dear Editor,

For sixteen years I have had the honor of serving the citizens of Hanover County as their Commonwealth’s Attorney. As this year’s campaign for what would be my fifth term in office has progressed, I have endured unexpected health challenges. Although I am on the road to recovery, and am committed to fulfilling my current term, I believe it would be better for the people of Hanover to elect a new Commonwealth’s Attorney this November.

I am truly sorry to leave, but I feel it is in the best interest of the county, law enforcement and my staff that I not run again. All those people are dear to me and deserve my best every day.

It has been a wonderful sixteen years and I cannot adequately express my thanks to my office staff, past and present, the attorneys in my office, past and present, and the law enforcement agencies who serve the county, the county administration, the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, and to our Sheriff, my dear friend, the Honorable David R. Hines.

I am pleased to inform you that my deputy, Mackenzie Babichenko, will be running, with my full support to succeed me. The county will be fortunate to have her as its Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Thank you for your overwhelming support throughout the years. May God bless each of you and Hanover County.

Sincerely,

R.E. (Trip) Chalkley III