The Hanover County Department of Social Services offers cooling assistance for households with individuals aged 60 or older, disabled residents or children under 6. The application period for this program begins June 15 with funds expected to be available through August 15.

Cooling assistance can include:

• Payment of electric bills to operate cooling equipment

• Payment of security deposits for electricity to operate cooling equipment

• Repair of a central air conditioning system or heat pump

• Purchase of a whole-house fan, including ceiling or attic fans

• Purchase and installation of one window unit air conditioner for households where there is no unit or where the unit needs to be replaced

Assistance is based on the availability of funds and is first come, first served. Renters must have written permission from their landlord to make alterations or improvements to the property to be eligible.

“We urge anyone who would like to know more about the cooling assistance program to call us at (804) 365-4100,” said Daricka Jones, Deputy Director of the Hanover Department of Social Services.

An eligible household can receive more than one type of assistance per application. For the 2023 cooling season, applicants who are eligible will receive the maximum amount at approval. They will not need to turn in future bills for payment.

Financial eligibility is based on income only. Income levels for eligibility are significantly higher than in prior years, Jones said. Applicants must provide proof of income for all household members. Electric utility bills must be in the name of a household member, or the service address must be the same as the applicant’s address.

Residents can apply for cooling assistance is online at www.commonhelp.virginia.gov, or by calling (855) 635-4370 toll-free. The program is offered through the Virginia Department of Social Services Energy Assistance Program.

Printable applications can be found online at http://dss.virginia.gov/benefit/ea/index.cgi or at the Hanover Department of Social Services, 12304 Washington Highway. Paper applications include instructions on where they can be returned in person, by mail and fax.