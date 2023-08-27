The first Republican Candidates Debate held last week is what many consider the official start of the 2024 Campaign Season. In reality, it’s been going on since the polls closed in November of 2020, and full-time politics has become the norm in our political system.

I took the bait and tuned in to watch, and I applaud Fox News for hosting the event. As usual, candidates routinely ignored some pretty insightful questions from the two hosts, Brett Baier and Martha MacCallum, and some attempted to highjack the podium and make sure their views were expressed on almost every topic.

Now, I don’t have to tell you that there was something, or maybe it was someone, missing from the whole event, and at times it seemed like I was watching preseason football. The starter wasn’t playing and the backups were scrambling for those last few available positions.

After watching the two-hour debate, I didn’t know much more than I knew minutes earlier, but there was something worthy and significant about eight candidates addressing issues, mostly, and allowing voters to at least get to know them.

And although many will tell you it’s not true, debates are a good thing and an important part of the political process that has lost some of its value in recent years, especially in local and state elections.

My experience in covering local and state politics has prepared me for the usual give and take when it comes to debates and candidates' varying willingness to engage in them. Some welcome the thought of public debate while others think campaign time can be best spent in other pursuits.

As voters we deserve to hear candidates, and anyone willing to accept responsibility for making decisions that affect our everyday lives, should be willing to express and defend their positions on issues in a public forum or debate.

Pat Hunter-Jordan and the Hanover NAACP has organized a number of local debates featuring candidates for the upcoming Board of Supervisors election in November. One of those events held last week attracted a full house crowd at the Ashland Library and featured current Ashland District representative Faye Prichard and challenger Yael Levin.

Each candidate offered well-reasoned answers to a list of questions from a moderator. By the end of the session, each candidate had provided a clear outline of their positions and the differences were clear. Members of the audience left with a better understanding of the issues and how each candidate would address those pressing issues.

That forum reinforced the idea that information is key to electing responsible representatives, and debates offer citizens the opportunity to acquaint themselves with candidates and issues.

Hopefully, we’ll see more debates and forums in the coming weeks as Election Day approaches.