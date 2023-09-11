On Saturday, Sept. 16, Hanover County will host an e-waste recycling event at the Mechanicsville Convenience Center located at 7427 Verdi Lane. The event will be held from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
At this event you will be able to recycle the following items with these charges:
Flat screen monitors — $9 each
Flat screen televisions — $20 each
CRT (old convex style) monitors — $17 each
CRT televisions less than 27” — $25 each
CRT televisions over 27” — $30 each
Computers, tablets and cells phones will be accepted and shredded (hard drive only for computers) at the event — $5 each.
Cell phones and tablets with internal batteries — $8 each
Printers and battery backups under 25 pounds — $5 each
Printers and battery backups over 25 pounds — $15 each
Payments can be made by check, cash or credit/debit card.
All other electrical items (anything with a plug) including microwaves, will be accepted without charge. In addition, rechargeable batteries will be accepted for recycling. Be aware that these batteries can pose a fire hazard. Hanover County solid waste facilities have experienced numerous fires related to rechargeable batteries.
No appliances that contain Freon will be accepted. Alkaline batteries or smoke detectors will not be accepted.
The contractor will remove e-waste from vehicles. This event is for Hanover County residents only (ID required). No businesses will be permitted. Call the Department of Public Works at 804-365-6181 with any questions.