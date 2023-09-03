Enrollment is now open for the Hanover County Land Use Program. This program enables qualified landowners to have their property assessed at “use value”--which may be lower than market value--and reduce the taxes owed.

The application period runs through Wednesday, Nov. 1, and an additional enrollment period begins Jan. 1, 2024.

Landowners who have kept at least five acres of property in agricultural or horticultural use for five years can qualify for the program. Property zoned Rural Conservation (RC) may also qualify.

More than 3,600 parcels and 146,000 acres in Hanover are currently enrolled in the program. This represents about 50% of the County’s total acreage, with a total tax deferral of about $6.21 million.

For more information about Hanover’s land use program, call the Commissioner of the Revenue at (804) 365-6125 or visit the www.hanovercounty.gov/260/landuse.