Va. farmers advocate for agriculture in Congress

Six members of Virginia Farm Bureau Federation’s national affairs committee recently advocated for agriculture at the highest level in Washington, meeting directly with lawmakers to discuss priorities for the 2023 Farm Bill.

As part of the American Farm Bureau Federation Advocacy Fly-In, they met with their congressional representatives in solidarity with 150 farmers from across the country.

The group first convened with House Agriculture Committee leaders to hear their priorities and goals for the 2023 Farm Bill before heading to Capitol Hill. In discussions with representatives and staff, farmers talked about labor, water regulations and dairy issues as they relate to the farm bill.

Cattle and crop farmer Mack Smith, Rockbridge County Farm Bureau president, said the members of Congress he visited were interested to learn about his perspective on agriculture. He met with representatives and staff from both rural and urban districts.

“We need to be making these connections with urban legislators, as well as those representing primarily rural districts,” Smith said. “Though our worlds are not the same, they care about food production and stability, and want to know what they can do to help.”

Due to elections and retirements, nearly half of Congress—260 lawmakers—have never worked on a farm bill, making farmers’ personal stories of impact especially important. This presents both opportunities and challenges.

“It’s mind-boggling how many haven’t voted on a farm bill,” said VFBF Vice President Scott Sink. “It could get dragged down in the mud if we’re not careful. We wanted to meet with representatives to make sure they understand the nuances.”

The advocacy fly-in is just another tier of VFBF’s grassroots process that starts at the county level. Agricultural priorities and positions advance to the regional, state and national levels, finally coming to fruition in the farm bill.

Don’t spoil the

food or fun this picnic season

Summer is perfect for picnics, potlucks and outdoor gatherings. But dining alfresco presents some food safety challenges.

Food safety continues to be a serious issue, as it’s estimated there are about 48 million cases of foodborne illnesses each year—that’s 1 in 6 Americans—leading to approximately 128,000 hospitalizations and 3,000 deaths.

“The primary things we’re concerned with when thinking about food safety are separate, clean, cook and chill,” said Renee Boyer, food safety and microbiology professor and head of the Virginia Tech Department of Food Science & Technology. “These concepts are the same whether you’re cooking and eating indoors or outdoors.”

Boyer said a good rule is to “keep hot foods hot and cold foods cold,” and use a thermometer to measure both cooking and cold storage temperatures. Leftovers should be promptly cleaned up after eating so food doesn’t stay in the temperature ‘danger zone’—between 41 degrees and 140 degrees—where bacteria rapidly multiply and can become hazardous.

Food shouldn’t be left at room temperature for more than two hours, or one hour if it’s 90 degrees or above outside.

“Always err on the side of caution,” advised Tammy Brawley, chef and host of the Heart of the Home cooking segment on Virginia Farm Bureau’s Real Virginiatelevision program. Brawley, who holds a ServSafe certification in food safety, suggested using caution with mayonnaise-based foods.

“Anything that has mayo in it, I would put on ice,” she advised. “If you’ve got a bowl of potato salad, put a tray of ice underneath it.”

Homemade mayonnaise, which typically uses raw eggs, spoils easily. Commercial mayonnaise, on the other hand, contains pasteurized eggs, acids and vinegars that aren’t as susceptible to bacteria growth. But it’s an ingredient commonly used in dishes like potato, chicken or macaroni salads and deviled eggs that are risky when left out.