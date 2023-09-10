The Patrick Henry Patriots are still searching for their first win of the season, but it hasn’t been for a lack of effort.

After a 35-14 loss to a talented Louisa County Lions to start the season, the Patriots found themselves devastated in an overtime contest against Godwin, which ended with a blocked point-after try and a 14-13 loss for the school’s first 0-2 start since 2014.

By Week 3, the difficulty within their schedule refused to let up, and the 2-0 Glen Allen Jaguars came to Patrick Henry with the hopes of achieving their first ever 3-0 start in program history. Much like Patrick Henry’s Week 2 bout, it was another game that would be decided in the opponent’s favor in the final minutes when Glen Allen made a goal line stop for a 14-6 win.

Down by eight points with 2:44 remaining in the game, Patriots quarterback Grayson Johnson led the charge and brought the offense 72 yards down the field, with the drive starting at their own 23. With a heavy dose of quick passes to playmaking receivers Jeremiah Grant, William Arruza and Devin Roose, Johnson marched the offense to the 5-yard-line, where the Patriots got four plays to add a score and a chance at a 2-point conversion.

Glen Allen’s defense held its ground though, and on fourth-and-goal, Johnson’s pass to a slant-running Roose was snuffed out and batted away for a game-deciding turnover-on-downs.

Johnson and the offense showed an ability to drive down the field throughout the game, but just two drives ended in scores, which came in the form of 26 and 24-yard field goals from senior Richard Crabbe. Crabbe also had an attempt blocked from 33 yards out in the second quarter, which left valuable points off the board for the Patriots.

Johnson was able to create both through the air and on the ground, completing passes to six receivers and leading the team with 28 yards rushing. He connected particularly well with Grant, who closed the night with 60 yards on seven receptions.

Following the blocked field goal, the offensive possessions late in the second quarter ended up being crucial to the outcome, with one seeing the Patriots start with promising field position at the opposing 43-yard-line, but fail to convert on a QB sneak on fourth-and-short and the ensuing drive opening with a pick-six to Glen Allen cornerback Kamden Tiller after Roose slipped on his route.

In response to the costly turnover, a big kickoff return from speedy sophomore Avery Curtis gave the Patriots the ball past midfield with two minutes left in the half, and after a 28-yard scramble from Johnson, the Patriots threatened to take the lead into the locker room. Like they had all game, the Jaguars refused to break in the red zone, and a sack from edge rusher Gavin Widener had the Patriots trotting the field goal unit back out for a 45-yard try that’d never occur after a false start ushered in the punting unit instead.

The second half started off well for the Patriots thanks to a forced fumble from Edwin Henderson that was recovered at the Glen Allen 45. The Patriots again forced their way back into the red zone, ultimately settling for Crabbe’s second chip shot for a 7-6 deficit halfway through the third quarter.

In the opening drive of the fourth quarter, Glen Allen struck for the biggest play of the day. After a successful gamble on a fourth down QB sneak at their own side of the field, the Jaguars faced a third-and-12 where the home crowd was at its loudest, though the maniacal screams of the student section were quickly silenced when quarterback Nana Sekou Utsey juked out of a collapsing pocket and lofted a pass to a wide open Dallas Chavis for a 72-yard touchdown.

It was a blow the Patriots nearly recovered from on their two-minute drill down to the 5-yard-line, but the Jaguars’ defense was the definition of bending without breaking, as they clinched a historic victory that left the Patriots still in search of their first win.