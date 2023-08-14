Hanover County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) is accepting applications for its next training session for those interested in serving on behalf of abused and neglected children.

CASA recruits, trains and supervises volunteers dedicated to representing the needs of children involved in the Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court process for both Hanover and Caroline counties. The program promotes safe, permanent homes for all children and seeks to educate the community concerning the needs of abused and neglected children.