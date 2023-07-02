The time has come to start planning for the 40th annual National Night Out 2023 in Hanover County. The date for National Night Out is Tuesday August 1, 2023. National Night Out is an annual event designed to strengthen our communities by encouraging neighborhoods to engage in stronger relationships with each other and with their local law enforcement partners. The goal is to heighten crime-prevention awareness, build support and participation in local anticrime programs, and most importantly, send a message that our neighborhoods are organized and fighting back. It’s also the perfect opportunity to get to know your neighbors even better.