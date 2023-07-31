Hanover County has announced that nominations are now open for the Jean C. Harris Award for Excellence. The award is given to those who demonstrate outstanding support and services related to mental health, substance use and developmental disabilities.

The Hanover County Community Services Board (HCCSB) established the annual award in honor of long-time board member, community volunteer and advocate Jean C. Harris, who compassionately dedicated her time and energy to helping those in need. A native of Hanover, Harris was a tireless advocate for those without a voice. She was a founding member of HCCSB, where she served for nearly 20 years. Harris left a legacy of promoting community-based services and support.

The countless individuals and organizations that help Hanover County residents in need are critical to our community. The Jean C. Harris Award for Excellence acknowledges their extraordinary efforts.

Nominations are due by Friday, Sept. 8. HCCSB is looking for those who follow in Harris’ footsteps of advocacy and care. The challenges are great, and their work is invaluable.

Nomination forms can be found at www.hanovercounty.gov/HarrisAward.

The Jean C. Harris Award for Excellence will be presented during a special ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 25.