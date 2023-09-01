Hanover County Senior Softball, a league for men 50 years old and over and women 40 years and over, saw its summer league season end in thrilling fashion.

Right out of a classic underdog's tale, the team known as Cully Construction, named after a primary league sponsor, entered the playoff tournament in dead last but left on top as the league champion.

The team won five consecutive games in the playoff tournament, all accumulating in a 10-6 championship victory against Atkinson Family Haven, the upper bracket champions of the tournament.

After losing four players to injury and ending the regular season with a league-worst 8-16 record, Cully Construction player-manager Howie Shapiro says the team pulled together before their postseason run, calling it a classic case of team improvement dynamics.

After getting out of the lower bracket with four wins, they had their biggest task of all going up against Atkinson Family Haven, a team that swept them in their regular season matchups and cruised past the opposition in their end of the playoff bracket. With a league title on the line, they defied all odds, outscoring their opponent with 10 runs and excellent defensive effort to hoist up the championship trophy by the end of the seven-inning battle.

With the league’s guidelines restructuring team rosters each season based on player skill ratings, it’ll be the last time this group plays together, but they’ll always be able to remember their Cinderella run ending with a trophy in their hands and smiles on their faces.

There's a quick turnaround for the start of the fall season, which begins on Sept. 6 with eight teams looking for their own opportunity to win the top prize by the end of the season.