The Hanover Youth Service Council (HYSC) is seeking new members for the 2023-2024 membership term. The group is a youth-led countywide volunteerism organization for middle and high school students who are selected for their dedication to service and leadership. Members promote service and address needs within Hanover County and beyond by planning and conducting volunteer service projects throughout the year. The organization is supported by the Hanover County Department of Community Resources.

Rising eighth through eleventh grade students who live or attend school in Hanover County are eligible to apply. Members participate in year-round monthly meetings, events and/or community service activities. Participation in HYSC enables members to develop friendships, build leadership skills and make meaningful connections and contributions with their local community. The group is seeking representation from every Hanover middle and high school, as well as students from private and home school programs. Engaging youth with diverse experiences and backgrounds is a primary goal of the program.