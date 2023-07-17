Hanover County Administrator John A. Budesky has announced the promotion of Daricka Jones to Director of Social Services. Jones, who has been serving as acting director since January, assumed her new role on July 16.

Jones began her career with Social Services in 2007 as an eligibility aide. Since then, she has served in numerous positions and worked her way up within the department. Jones earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Sociology and Master of Science degree in Criminal Justice from Virginia Commonwealth University.

“We are fortunate to have her,” said Budesky. “Daricka’s passion and dedication for this work along with her leadership abilities and in-depth knowledge of the programs and services, will serve our customers well.”

Deputy County Administrator Jim Taylor added, “Daricka has served in almost every social services role, so she understands and appreciates what it takes to perform them well. Daricka has earned the respect and admiration of her colleagues.”

As Director of Social Services, Jones will oversee federal and state benefits and services for Hanover residents, including income support programs, foster care and family-focused services.