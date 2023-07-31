County should consider shorter shifts for dispatchers

Dear Editor,

"Stress on 911 dispatchers" front page article [Mechanicsville-Ashland Local, July 26, 2023] was good backgrounding - thank you! Given the psychological stress inherent to that job, the current 12-hour duty shifts, perhaps administratively convenient, may be ill-advised for that job. Working 8-hour duty shifts, instead, may be more reasonable for that high stress job. It sure was for me, when I worked 8-hour duty shifts as a deputy sheriff at the Alexandria City Jail in Alexandria, Va.

Respectfully submitted,

Donald E. White

Ashland

Residents must take part in upcoming comp plan hearing

Dear Editor,

A two-year process to update Hanover County's Comprehensive Plan has now arrived at the public hearings stage.

The Hanover County Planning Commission will commence the process with a public hearing on the draft Comp Plan Thursday, Aug. 10 at 6 p.m. in the County Administration Boardroom.

To read draft text and see revised maps, citizens should go to envisionhanover.com.

It is time for citizens to say whether their vision for Hanover has been captured and expressed in this draft Plan.

Please show up and speak up. Be in contact with your Planning Commissioners and Supervisors about the future of your county.

Coalition for Hanover's Future Board and Members

Pattie Bland, Ellison Burley, Caroline Cooke, Jamie Isaacs