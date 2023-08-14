County school board has repeatedly failed Hanover community

Dear Editor,

It amazes me how the Hanover County School Board can continue to make such poor decisions, and yet continue to think they are serving all the people of Hanover County, the students, the teaching professionals and others who staff the schools. Be thankful for those teachers, aides, school administrators, and staff who teach the children and make their lives so much better, despite the best efforts of the School Board to marginalize students and parents of color, to marginalize students due to their sexual orientation, and to marginalize those students whose learning abilities may be less than those of other students. In the last few years the School Board has managed to:

• Lead a useless fight against renaming two schools whose names honored Confederate leaders, and did so at considerable cost to the county

• Adopted a discriminatory policy affecting transgender and non-binary students

• Dissolved The Community Equity Advisory Board that addressed issues regarding equity in the school system, before it could really bring about changes in the system

• Adopted an asinine policy to address book banning. Yes, they are banning books, preventing children from learning. Let parents decide what their children can read, not a school board. Heaven forbid kids learn about the thoughts of people of color or the LGBTQ community

• Voted against the use of the Gandy name for the new school and hid behind a policy about using names. The promise was made to keep the name, they broke that promise and now they still want people of color, as well as others, to trust their decision making

• And finally, the reason I now write this letter, they have adopted another asinine policy regarding books. Having teachers complete the work required for this policy is ridiculous. And people wonder why experienced, talented, creative, innovative teachers leave the system. Let the teachers teach and children learn--trust teachers to teach! They know far more than the School Board about teaching and what are good books for a learning environment.

I am sure many of the members could care less how their decisions negatively impact the County, but then again, when they only think and act to satisfy the person who appointed them and those wearing red t-shirts to their meetings claiming to be good patriots and Christians, what can one really expect? It is definitely time to have an elected school board that represents the citizens and not that one person or that small vocal group, Again, be thankful we have dedicated, creative, innovative and most importantly CARING teachers, administrators, and staff at the school level. They truly make the Hanover County schools great schools and learning environments, not the School Board.

As the proud 69-year-old grandfather of a non-binary grandchild, a former student of Hanover County, now on their way to college, I feel comfortable saying that despite the best efforts of the majority of this School Board to marginalize and discriminate against my grandchild, they have succeeded in moving on in their life.

Andrew Molloy

Ashland

Reader feels compelled to defend historical record

Dear Editor,

As of today, not one living Patriot or Christian has come to the defense of my good name, Patrick Henry. The slanderous remarks by implication, assumption, conflation and insinuations directed at my honor by way of one Charles Parker in the form of a letter to the editor in The Local M&A newspaper, June 21 titled "Book Banning” was without serious substance except for my name! How shall the dead defend their good name from the grave? The true history of my life clearly shows that the above gentlemen, Parker, has written something about which he knows nothing. I have never met this person; he has never met me. It is very clear he has a very low proficiency in my personal history. If it were possible, we would have this matter settled in the court of Law. That would give me great pleasure. Then I could present The Truth which I have found in the Bible: the Truth Sir, which I have lived by, the Truth, Sir, is The Son of God, Jesus Christ. That would be my defense and a jury of my peers would give a verdict in my favor. The intellectually sloppy, slanderous attacks on my name and character will find no home in the hearts of the Good Moral People of Hanover VA. Liberty is a serious matter and should be dealt with by responsible virtuous people.

Oscar “Scipio, PH” Walker