Come explore what CAP’s fantastic program has to offer for youth ages 12 — 21 in the cadet program, and for adults who care about America and want to serve in training the next generation of Leaders for America. Observe and participate in honor guard and color guard, as well as aerospace, search and rescue, drill, and leadership demonstrations, with many hands-on activities for all ages. Come out and see for yourself how you, too, can be a part of the US Air Force Auxiliary, Civil Air Patrol. For more information, contact Lt. Brandy Lambert-Stevens at brandy.lambert-stevers@vawg.cap.gov, visit https://vawg.cap.gov/units/hanover or Facebook (Hanover Composite Squadron-Civil Air Patrol).