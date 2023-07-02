School board approves library policy revision

The Hanover School Board recently approved a controversial revision of its school library and media center policy. On a 5-2 vote June 13, the School Board gave itself the authority to determine what books are appropriate for public school libraries. Residents can submit challenges to the decisions. The School Board also voted to ban 19 books from shelves due to vulgar language and depictions, including “Looking for Alaska” and “All Boys Aren’t Blue”

Hanover County Public Schools honors Teacher of the Year

Brian Letourneau was crowned the 2024 School Teacher of the Year for Hanover. Letourneau, a skilled history and government teacher at Hanover High School, has worked for the Hanover County Public School System for 22 years. His name will now be put into the Region 1 Superintendent’s Teacher of the Year Award competition. If Letourneau wins, he could potentially compete for 2024 Virginia Teacher of the Year.

Rezoning requests

The Hanover Planning Commission heard three individual public hearing requests on June 15, two by the YMCA of Greater Richmond. The organization requested a rezoning amendment to expand the Rutland YMCA as well as a conditional use permit to allow a recreational facility. The other request was by Hickory Hill II to rezone 52.25 acres in Beaverdam for the construction of 150 single-family homes.

Appreciation of Service awarded to David P. Maloney

The Hanover Planning Commission at its latest meeting acknowledged the service of David P. Maloney, who is retiring. The proclamation, read by Chair Jerry Bailey, highlighted Maloney’s extensive county work for 24 years. Maloney first started his career at the county in 1999 as deputy director of planning before becoming director of planning in 2012.