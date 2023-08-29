Starting this fall, Ashland will take part in a free rideshare pilot program. Run by the Greater Richmond Transit Company (GRTC), the microtransit system, called Link, is designed to help boost public transportation in Central Virginia’s rural and suburban areas.

The innovative program will cover five zones and run for three years. In addition to Ashland, Chesterfield, Henrico, Powhatan and New Kent counties will be included. It will use GRTC shuttle buses that can seat up to 14 people.

To catch a ride, users need to be over 16 years old and download a special app currently in development. They can then use the app to request rides within their zones. In most locations, the buses will run from Monday to Saturday from 6 a.m. to midnight, although in Powhatan service will end at 7 p.m.

Microtransit programs have become increasingly popular nationwide. Over the past few years, these systems have been popping up throughout the commonwealth.

Central Virginia’s microtransit opportunity comes after the General Assembly created the CVTA in 2020. “It created a funding source for GRTC which gets 15% of allocated funds,” GRTC spokesperson Henry Bendon says. “It required GRTC to create a regional public transportation plan to identify how to spend that money.”

With the help of consulting group Michael Baker International, a study was done to determine the best regional zones for the program. The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation gave the GRTC $4 million to test this idea. The overall estimated cost of this three-year grant-funded program is $11 million.

“Microtransit makes sense because GRTC has an obligation to provide transit service throughout Central Virginia,” says Bendon. “But in some places, the density and demand don’t match up with the costs and benefits of a fixed route bus service.”