They were done, stick-a-fork-in-it done, done as done could be.

There was no way the Mills Godwin Eagles could rally from a 21-0 third-quarter deficit against the rawhide-tough, always inspired Hanover Hawks, who had moved the football seemingly at will and availed themselves of one misstep after another on this cool, clear, breezy Friday night in Eastern Hanover.

Common sense suggested that they just accept their fate, board their buses, lick their wounds, slink back to the West End, and regroup to fight (figuratively speaking, of course) another day.

Except coach Earl Kinney’s guys thought otherwise.

If there was time, there was hope. If their passing game began to click as they knew it could, there was a chance. If the right circumstances unfolded, senior kicker Dom Williams would deliver.

There was all of the above, and the upshot was their stunning 24-21 victory that was finalized when Williams drilled a 27-yard masterpiece of a field goal with 6 seconds remaining to cap a dramatic Daniel Viener-engineered drive in the closing minutes during which the senior quarterback completed 5 of 6 passes, all under intense pressure, for 70 yards.

“They were putting a good beating on us, but we were moving the ball,” said Kinney, whose squad improved to 4-0 in his first season. “I saw Danny (Viener) getting more comfortable.

“The receivers kept telling me at halftime that they were open. They were right. I was like, well, if they don’t make any adjustments, then we can drill our way back into it.

“Once we got a touchdown and then the second, I’m thinking, they’re not going to stop us. We’re fighting the clock.

“You know, the clock stayed alive. Threw us a win.”

The first half was all Hanover (2-1).

Peyton Seelmann scored two touchdowns, the first on a 36-yard run followed by Scott Hamp’s point-after on the Hawks’ first series and the second on a 10-yard pass from Nolan Crist at 6:43 of the second quarter to end a five-play, 30-yard drive that began when Lane Zyglocke recovered an errant punt that ricocheted off the back side of Godwin blocker.

At the break, the Hawks’ ledger read 194 yards (103 passing, 91 rushing) on 28 plays. The Eagles’ read 45 yards (6 rushing, 39 passing) on 26 plays.

On the first series of the second half, Hanover stopped Godwin three-and-out. Then a fast-moving phalanx of rushers blocked the punt, Keith Blankenship recovered on the Eagles’ 10, Crist connected with Zach Tyler for a touchdown on the first play, Hamp’s PAT put the home team up 21-0, and the buzzards began circling.

“We have faith in all our teammates and coaches,” said Viener, a 6-1, 190-pound senior who completed 24 of 34 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns after going 6 of 13 for 39 yards in the first half. “The first touchdown we had … we knew after that we had to believe, and that was it.”

The Eagles’ initial score came on a 14-yard Viener-to-Roman Parham pass followed by Williams’ first PAT that ended a four-play, 38-yard drive set up by Myles Berry’s 32-yard kickoff return.

Their second came at 10:10 of the fourth quarter on a 7-yard Viener-to-Zach Boyd connection that concluded a seven-play, 80-yard drive.

With a delicious amalgam of tension and excitement thick in the air, the Eagles stopped Hanover’s next drive three-and-out and forced a punt which sailed out of bounds on the Hanover 47.

Viener found Tucker Washburn in the middle for 31 yards to the 16 on the first play.

Two plays later, Viener, flushed from the pocket, sighted an opening off the left side and scrambled 8 yards into the end zone. Hamp’s kick at 7:02 evened the score at 21.

Once again, the Eagles’ defense held fast, Hanover’s Kejuan Harris delivered a 44-yard punt to the Godwin 26, and so began the visitors’ final, decisive drive.

With 9.6 seconds left, Williams trotted out to the 17. Sam Settar, the holder, took the snap from James Gwyn. The timing was perfect.

“You’ve got to have confidence that it’s going straight down the middle,” Williams said.