On Saturday, August 26, 2023, at approximately 3 a.m., Hanover County deputies responded to Old Church Road near Flannigan Mill Road for a single vehicle motor vehicle crash.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2011 Dodge pick-up was traveling south on Old Church Road when the vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree on the opposite side of the road, before crossing the centerline again and coming to rest on the southbound shoulder.

The driver, and sole occupant, Jonathan Batkins, 24, of New Kent, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigators are still collecting information to determine the circumstances that led to this crash, and the department extends its deepest condolences to the family of Jonathan Batkins.