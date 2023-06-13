McGHEE, Fredric I. “Ric” III, 22, of Mechanicsville, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Wednesday, June 7, 2023. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Jackie McGhee; and grandfather, Gordon Johnson. Ric is survived by his parents, Virginia and Fred McGhee Jr.; sister, Callie McGhee; grandfather, Freddie McGhee (Gail); grandmother, Charlotte Johnson; aunts, Charlene Creps (Jim), Susan McGhee (Danny Minton), and Connie Cost; uncle, Shawn McGhee; as well as extended family and friends. He was a 2019 graduate of Lee-Davis High School, while receiving an Associates of Social Science through the ACA program. He was currently attending VCU, seeking a major in Psychology. It was in middle school that Ric developed the love of playing guitar. He quickly became a talented musician and enjoyed playing in several bands over the years, most recently with Silico. The family received family and friends from 1 to 2 p.m., with a Celebration of Life beginning at 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Fairmount Christian Church. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to College Ministries of Virginia, P.O. Box 3280, Richmond, Va. 23228 or the McShin Foundation, 2300 Dumbarton Rd., Richmond, Va. 23228. bennettfuneralhomes.com.