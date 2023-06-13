MILLS, Karen Robertson, 69, of Hanover, went to be with her Lord on Friday, June 2, 2023. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Bob Mills; her mother, Betty Robertson; her children, Ginny Ellis, Kara Greenwood, Bert Mills and Kristen (John) Coletti; her grandsons, Reed and Smith Greenwood; her brother, Harold Robertson (Tonya); her sister, Katherine Seay; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Karen grew up in Richmond, Va., and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1972. After receiving a degree from Madison College (JMU) in 1976, Karen was lifelong educator teaching the youth of Hanover County for 36 years where she retired from Chickahominy Middle School in 2017. She was an active member of Northside Baptist Church for more than 66 years, and she served as a member of the church staff after retiring from education. The family received friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7 at Bennett Funeral Home in Mechanicsville. A service was held at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 8 at Northside Baptist Church in Mechanicsville. Interment followed at Signal Hill Memorial Park. Online condolences may be registered at www.Bennettfuneralhomes.com.