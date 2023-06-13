MOON, Sadie Lou, 87, of Glen Allen, Va., went to be with the Lord on June 5, 2023 at home, surrounded by the loving company of her daughter, Pamela and grandson, Nathan. During her life, Sadie focused on the important things in life: friends, family, food and flowers. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy O. Moon; her parents, W.E. Duke Sr. and Viola Eddleton Duke; and her brothers, W.E. Duke Jr. and David Thomas Duke Sr. Sadie is survived by her daughters, Pamela Moon and Wanda Witte; her grandson, Nathan Moon; granddaughters, Laura, Sarah and Emma; five great-grandchildren; and her sisters, Martha Ingersoll and Jean Riddle. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Goodbye, Sadie — you will be missed. bennettfuneralhomes.com