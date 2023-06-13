STEVENS, Murrie Epps Lampkin “Bootsie”, 88, of Mechanicsville, went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 3, 2023, after a life of faith in God and love for her family and friends. She will be missed by all. Bootsie was born on June 15, 1934, in Richmond, was raised in Sandston by her loving mother and father, and graduated from Highland Springs High School in 1952 where she met the love of her life, Tommy Stevens. They were joyfully married on September 8, 1956 at Fairfield Presbyterian Church and were loving and devoted parents to their daughter, Donna. Their love, faith, and commitment to each other and their family were wonderful. Bootsie was a member of Fairfield for over 65 years. For many years, she enjoyed singing soprano in the church choir. Her favorite hymns were “Amazing Grace,” “Onward Christian Soldiers,” “How Great Thou Art,” and “The Old Rugged Cross.” She also enjoyed being the Fairfield Presbyterian Women’s Treasurer for a number of years as well as an active member of the Union Sunday School Class and the Joy Circle. Through the years, she worked as a secretary, a pediatric receptionist, and a bank teller, but she said her most important roles were as wife to Tommy and mother to their daughter, Donna. Life was full of love, laughter, camping trips, cookouts, and parties with extended family. Tommy and his two brothers all lived on the same block in Mechanicsville with their families, making it wonderful for all of the children to grow up with such close family ties. Bootsie treasured all of her family and also her many friendships, especially those in the “gang” of lifelong friends she, Tommy, and Donna joined at “the river” in their younger days with all the families piled into one little river house where they would all relax, swim, ski, and just enjoy each other’s company. Many of her family and friends have now passed on, so they are surely greeting her with big hugs and having a wonderful reunion in Heaven — led, of course, by the love of her life, Tommy. Bootsie is survived by her loving daughter, Donna Rhea Stevens Pritchett of Mechanicsville; her brothers-in-law, Robert Lewis Stevens Jr. and Ray Alonza Stevens, both of Mechanicsville; her nieces and nephews, Myra Moore, Tammy and Jamie Loving, Lori and David Jessey, Tracey and Dennis Sulser, Julie Sutton, Amy and Rusty Hale, Robby and Kim Stevens, Scott and Megan Stevens; her great-nieces and great-nephews, Rob, Ben, and Caroline Loving, Cole and Alex Jessey, Brandon, Connor, and Grant Sulser, Caleb, Emily, and Nicole Sutton, Zach and Taylor Hale, Tyler and Madison Stevens, and Neal Stevens; her aunt, Elizabeth Haddleton Lightfoot; and her cousins, Barbara, Mary Kathryn, Leighton, Allyn, Leslie, Philip, Louann, and Herbert Jr. She was preceded in death way too soon by her loving husband of 27 years, Thomas Hall Stevens; her parents, Anne Claiborne “Peggy” Lightfoot Lampkin and William Elliott Lampkin; her sisters-in-law, Genevieve Myra Johnson Stevens and Donna Lee Houchins Stevens; her doting great-grandmother who she called “Nana,” Anne Augusta “Nannie” Claiborne Lightfoot-English; her grandparents, Philip Howell Lightfoot and Bertha Helen Quilliam Lightfoot, and Walter Edward Lampkin and Murrie Epps Duncanson Lampkin; her aunts and uncles, Philip Howell Lightfoot and Ruth Ashley Lightfoot, Helen Bernard Lightfoot Owens and Harry Clinton Owens, Herbert Claiborne Lightfoot, Thelma Lampkin, and Clyde Edward Lampkin and Dorothy Lucile Johnson Lampkin. The family wishes to thank her caregivers at Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center and Bon Secours Hospice. A private interment was held in Washington Memorial Park, Sandston. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Fairfield Presbyterian Church, 6930 Cold Harbor Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. bennettfunearlhomes.com.