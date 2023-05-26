Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Ashland has for more than four decades celebrated that delicious little fruit with the seeds on the outside. For many, the arrival of strawberries signals the coming of summer every bit as much as the screams of kids enjoying life without school.

Well, maybe not as much. But close.

And if you want strawberries in the Ashland-Hanover area, one name comes to mind – Agriberry Farm & CSA. Owners Anne and Chuck Geyer have since the 1980s farmed strawberries in the Commonwealth, but in 2010 the company turned its attention to Richmond-area strawberries.

Pierson Geyer, its general manager and second generation fruit farmer, oversees production at Agriberry’s plot in Chesterfield. The space spans a little over nine acres and is also used by Chesterfield Berry Farm with whom they collaborate.

They selected the spot after a consultant identified it as having “a unique microclimate” perfect for growing strawberries. “It had a lot of sandy soil and this factor is important for them,” Geyer says.

Agriberry mainly grows two varieties: San Andreas and the Ruby June. The intensely flavored Ruby June is popular at local markets, but the San Andreas has longer yields and sometimes produces fruit as late as Labor Day.

To get the berries ready for summer, Agriberry’s work begins around the time sweater-wearing locals are wandering through pumpkin patches and sipping spiced lattes.

A few weeks before fall planting, beds are prepared and the ground carefully fumigated inside plastic row covers to sanitize the soil – a delicate process Geyer notes that’s done with expert care. By late October, the Agriberry team starts planting strawberry crops and adjusting frost and weed row covers over them to shield them from winter weather. “There’s about a seven to eight degree protection from row covers,” Geyer says.

This year, they planted around 250,000 strawberry plants. But even with diligent care, nature is unpredictable. This past winter was unseasonably warm causing red berries to appear as early as March – an impressive contrast to last year when a sudden March frost took about 30% of the company’s crops. While frost is the primary nemesis, aggressive mites and deer also pose problems.

Once strawberry season officially takes off (anywhere from late March to mid-May), the Agriberry team begins quickly harvesting. Within 72 hours of being picked, the berries will be sent off to CSA (Community Supported Agriculture) members, sold at farmers’ markets both locally and around the Mid-Atlantic and transported to a handful of Central Virginia stores and restaurants, like Berry’s Produce, Union Market, Grisette and Sub Rosa Bakery.

Agriberry is one of the area’s biggest strawberry growers. It is among the very few left. In the 1920s the area had about 61 acres dedicated to strawberries. In the most recent USDA Agricultural Census (2017) that number had dropped into the single digits.

Despite this, Hanover County still gives strawberries the spotlight in various ways. Earlier this month, Hanover Vegetable Farm hosted its sixth annual Strawberry & Wine Festival. On June 3, the popular Ashland Strawberry Faire will highlight all things strawberries through food, crafts, games and the energetic “Strawberry Kids” parade.

Growing strawberries is hard work that’s often taken for granted, but it fits Agriberry’s mission of encouraging people to devour locally grown berries. “The closer you are to the source, the riper the harvest,” Geyer says. “We want people to have an awesome strawberry experience.”