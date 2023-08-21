Hanover County has passed yet another hurdle in its comprehensive plan update, a required refresher of county’s long-range planning document that occurs every five years.

On Aug. 17, County planning commissioners continued a discussion of the updated plan—one that had begun during a previous meeting on Aug. 10—ultimately taking just under an hour to offer their unanimous approval to the project. Now nearing the end of a two-year effort that has included feedback from the public and countless hours of work by County staff, the plan is expected to be the focus of a public hearing on Sept. 13, after which the County board of supervisors will have the final vote.

Hanover’s most recent comprehensive plan was adopted in 2018. The County board of supervisors approved the start of the current update—otherwise known as Envision Hanover—on June 23, 2021.

During last week’s meeting, deputy planning director Andrew Pompei presented the commission with a number of changes to the previous draft of the plan, all of which had been made in response to feedback from the public.

Included in those changes were the addition of introductory language clarifying the role of the comprehensive plan and how it is used; a closer look at thoroughfare buffers and transition zones between different land uses; and language clarifying the phasing of residential and commercial uses in mixed use development areas.

Residents also asked that, when it comes to rezoning cases, notification be made not just to those who live adjacent to the property in question but also those living nearby.

Telegraph Road was also removed from the plan as a suggested alternative to Route 1 for bicyclists and pedestrians.

While a brief discussion ensued over how wide to suggest transitional buffers between differing land use designations—the commissioners ultimately decided on a 50-foot standard across the board—the overall reaction of commissioners to the revised plan was overwhelmingly positive.