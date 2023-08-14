A GriefShare Grief Support Group will be meeting from Sept. 17- Dec. 10 at Shady Grove United Methodist Church, 8209 Shady Grove Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. GriefShare, which will meet from 2- 3 p.m. on Sundays, is a video seminar series that features some of the nation's foremost Christian experts on grief and recovery topics as seen from a biblical perspective. The videos are combined with a small group discussion of the materials presented in the video. No matter what the circumstance, grief recovery is a painful process. Whether your loss is recent or many years ago, GriefShare provides a safe environment where people will find comfort, encouragement and hope for the future. Those attending the meeting will be able to see how being with others who have experienced similar losses helps people understand that they are not alone and their feelings are normal for a grieving person. For more information, contact Janet Lewis at (804) 398 8947.