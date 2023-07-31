10.5 acres; Carlos Usuda to Francis Christopher Pavie, $250,000.
4.183 acres; CBC 1 LLC to Merritt CBCL LLC, $6,384,841.
7255 Alpen Lane, Mechanicsville; Jessica D. Shanner to Jesse P. Booth, $209,000.
10277 Aynhoe Court, Mechanicsville; Jarrod Hobson to Benjamin Sizemore, $326,050.
10320 Beech Ridge Circle, Glen Allen; CFalls Builder LLC to Cynthia C. Brooks, $531,480.
Block A, Unit A, Dominion Park; Nest Schools Inc. to CSC Mechanicsville LLC, $1,300,000.
6970 Brigadier Road, Mechanicsville; Erin Kirks Allen, trustee to Mercedes Garcia Depalma, $351,000.
13130 Cabell Farm Parkway, Ashland; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Benjamin Phelps Boyd, $799,990.
7480 Chartwell Drive, Mechanicsville; Thorpe B&P LLC to Carrie E. Marston, $389,000.
6521 Confederate Hills Drive, Mechanicsville; Jeffrey D. Hammer to Steven R. Adams, $1,290,000.
9215 Crowell St., Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Babaiah Dudekula, $527,795.
7245 Dogwood Place, Mechanicsville; Shannon N. Allison to Gabor Kovacs, $249,900.
Executive Suites of the Airpark; MIDS LLC to KTB Properties LLC, $735,000.
8005 Flannigan Mill Road, Mechanicsville; Teresa Michelle Flannagan to Teddy Barton, $205,000.
6404 Garden Acre Court, Mechanicsville; Balducci Builders Inc. to Olatunde Akinfolajimi, $454,015.
12476 Grace Hill Lane, Glen Allen; HHHunt Homes LC to Naveen Kumar Kancham, $408,180.
14211 Hickory Oakes Lane, Ashland; Gregory S. Faison to Nathan Richard Duke, $425,000.
16451 Horseshoe Lane, Beaverdam; Brandon Cocke to Clifton B. Tudder, $349,950.
9345 Kellogg Lane, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Srikanth Gudimalla, $546,305.
12448 Lily Pad Lane, Ashland; Amanda Joy Ardente to Neal P. Mallam, $575,000.
Lot 1, Block B, Section 8, Lereve Manor; Bernice Elizabeth Winston to AGG Properties LLC, $190,000.
Lot 11, Block E, Section C, Dogwood Knoll; Kenneth J. Clark to Henry L. Bonaparte III, $200,000.
Lot 29, Block E, Section 4, Beechwood Farms; Martin Duncan to Wood Property Investments LLC, $322,500.
Lot 34, Section C, Patrick Henry Heights; RAS Trustee Services LLC to Cascade Funding Mortgage Trustee HB5, $180,081.
Lot C, Block F, Lakeridge Park; Karnskeep LLC to 10223 Timber Ridge LLC, $2,100,000.
9374 Marne Court, Mechanicsville; Adam Smith to Joseph C. Sparks, $470,000.
10323 Meadow Plains Drive, Glen Allen; Boone Homes In. to Edward R. Kuhlmann, $703,513.
11537 Mount Hope Church Road, 585887; Jared M. O'Hara to , $461,639.
8065 Old Ridge Road, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to James P. Marks, $461,639.
Parcel; Liberty Land Group LLC to Kehila Wilderness and Wildlife Sanctuary LLC, $435,000.
15483 Pinehurst Drive, Montpelier; James G. Smith III to Marco Verdone III, $460,000.
9510 Pleasant Level Road, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Raphael Seifert, $694,695.
14357 Riverside Drive, Ashland; Hilda C. Kelly to Jack R. Dubs, trustee, $465,000.
13360 Rollingwood Lane, Montpelier; Jennifer L. Stiffler to Michael C. Cecil, $550,000.
Section 9A, Hickory Hill; Gregoire Development Corp. to Clayton Properties Group Inc., $525,000.
9116 Spring Green Loop, Mechanicsville; Julia Marie Dent to Praveen K. Kodumuru, $42,000.
6511 Strawbank Road, Mechanicsville; Roy J. Harding Jr. to Christopher Mondoux, $419,850.
8226 Thelma Lou Road, Mechanicsville; Howard E. Germany to Benjamin C. Goldman, $360,000.
6936 Turnage Lane, Mechanicsville; Roger P. Henry to Wessam Abo Jamous, $377,000.
3373 Westwood Road, Mechanicsville; William E. Shahinian Jr. to Matthew Head, $235,000.
16.4672 acres; Linwood Allen Wright to Howard H. Smith, trustee, $168,000.
4.197 acres; Crescent Business Center LC to Merritt CBCL LLC, $8,850,129.
8585 Anderson Cout, Mechanicsville; TDZ Properties LLC to Katherine M. Will, $315,000.
7342 Bailie Drive, Mechanicsville; Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Trevor L. Dodson, $743,255.
10328 Beech Ridge Circle, Glen Allen; CFalls Builder LLC to Alice Ann Rasich, $529,252.
8049 Blythe Road, Mechanicsville; Nirav Jayesh Patel to Satya Sesha Sai Vangipurpau, $591,000.
9034 Brigadier Road, Mechanicsville; Kyra J. Houck to Ryan W. Hudgins, $470,000.
10135 Cabernet Way, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Farshid Soltanian, $783,044.
6458 Chenault Way, Mechanicsville; Granville A. Higgins III to Essence Ortiz, $354,000.
14338 Country Club Drive, Ashland; Al Shariat to Bruce Humphrey, $480,500.
16137 Daybreak Lane, Beaverdam; John R. McDonell, trustee to Douglas J. Carlson II, $775,000.
5987 Dugout Terrace, Mechanicsville; James Scholten to Dale Edward Govan, $300,000.
19447 Explorer Ridge Road, Rockville; Jan Bowles West to Barsam Dokh, $430,000.
7327 Ford Ave., Mechanicsville; Travis W. Womble to Joshua Stanley Pittman, $295,000.
11319 Georgetown Road, Mechanicsville; William L. Seat to Vincent Robert Maranto, $193,000.
5984 Green Haven Drive, Mechanicsville; Matthew M. Parziale to Rebecca L. Fauntleroy, $485,000.
8167 Hillis Way, Mechanicsville; Brent D. Blary to Sheila E. Gray, $420,000.
9350 Janeway Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Masesh Vasudevan, $567,955.
9352 Kellogg Lane, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Kim Nguyen, $578,960.
10105 Lindsay Meadows Drive, Mechanicsville; Dylan K. McNew to Abbik Properties LLC, $326,625.
Lot 1, Block E, Spicetree; Cathy I. Rice to Perrybarker Properties LLC, $294,000.
Lot 16, Section 7, Hanover Industrial Air Park; POC RP Holdings LLC to NM Cade LLC, $4,196,711.
Lot 3, Block A, 3.252 acres, Sunhillow; GFA LLC to Pine Ridge Park 2 LLC, $425,000.
Lot 42, Lauradell; ME Lauradel LLC to Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC, $665,000.
8125 Lyman Court, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Suresh Sista, $582,245.
7697 Marshall Arch Drive, Mechanicsville; Morgan Bowles to Donna F. Johnson, $301,000.
10327 Meadow Plains Drive, Glen Allen; Boone Homes In. to Janet Louise Humphreys, $768,661.
13808 Mountain Road, Glen Allen; William W. Holman to Clifton Powers III, $300,000.
17523 Old Ridge Road, Montpelier; Patricia Hollins Sharp to Paul Carey, $207,500.
Parcel; Earl George Winston Jr. to Raymond C. Haithcock, $308,460.
12504 Pinhiik Ridge Place, Rockville; RCI Builders LLC to Charlette Yvette Thomas, $871,252.
5346 Pole Green Road, Mechanicsville; Linda A. McCroskey to Anne E. Grindstaff, trustee, $245,000.
15262 Robert Terrell Road, Montpelier; WUNMI Investments LLC, trustee to Daniel Brooks, $250,000.
9048 Russet Lane, Mechanicsville; Jocelyn M. Clatterbuck to Daniel Maurice Jefferson, $290,000.
8181 Silkwood Drive, Mechanicsville; Lindsey V. Martin to Jamie Hansen, $450,000.
14482 St. Andrews Lane, Ashland; Elsie S. McDowell to Stephon Mills, $489,000.
6156 Stronghold Drive, Mechanicsville; Arden E. Clark to Christian Hayne, $280,000.
6155 Thick Run Way, Mechanicsville; Scott A. Carpenter to April Nicole Harlow, $250,000.
Unit 101, Building 8167, Pine Ridge Park; Pine Ridge Park LLC to Anthony B. Badalamenti, $250,000.
3394 Wood Valley Road, Mechanicsville; Frank B. Bradley III to Joshua Littleton Grishaw, $1,200,000.