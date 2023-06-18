5.055 acres; Timothy W. Nuckols to Hobby Horse Lane LLC, $510,000.
10307 Beech Ridge Circle, Glen Allen; CFalls Builder LLC to Creigh Charles Tompkins, $599,293.
Block E, Section 6A, Chickahominy Falls; CFalls II LLC to CFalls Builder LLC, $285,000.
8099 Castle Grove Drive, Mechanicsville; Kathleen Betters to Rama Krishna Chaitanya Madala, $379,950.
7745 Clarey Lane, Mechanicsville; Bishop's Park LLC to Elizabeth Noriega Cruz, $564,463.
7512 Crossbill Court, Mechanicsville; W.V. McClure Inc. to Ahmed Kradi, $538,265.
9052 Dewitt Drive, Mechanicsville; Robin S. Edwards to Matthew J. Hearn, $365,000.
9032 Fascine Court, Mechanicsville; Richard A. Berry, trustee to Lori Nida, $519,000.
8036 Goodlife Court, Mechanicsville; Trevor L. Dodson to Thomas Reed Platt, $450,000.
6301 Greystone Creek Road, Mechanicsville; Heather Moore Turner to Jeffrey Scott Conley, $320,500.
9246 Halifax Green Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Lauren Avalos, $620,190.
115 Henry Clay Road, Ashland; Carol C. Martin to Kathi Lynn Austin, $727,000.
625 N James St., Ashland; James M. Berman, trustee to James D. Joyce, $275,000.
8100 Landover Drive, Mechanicsville; Milton W. Goodwin to Rachel Keller, $356,000.
Lot 1, Hanover Ridge; Gerald R. Bingman, trustee to Virginia A. Welch, $650,000.
Lot 28, Section F, Glebe Hill; Glebe Hill Associates Inc. to Shurm Construction Inc., $180,000.
Lot 5, Hanover Industrial Air Park; Dice Enterprises Inc. to NJR Group LLC, $2,000,000.
8109 Lyman Court, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Azmathulla Mohammed, $570,025.
7757 Millikin Lane, Mechanicsville; Main Street Homes to Deborah Bray James, $545,967.
8444 New London Road, Mechanicsville; Doris L. Pritchett to Michael Purvey Jr., $340,000.
1223 Old Church Road, Mechanicsville; Nelson W. Liptrap to Adam Distefano, $590,000.
9285 Pamunkey Crest Drive, Mechanicsville; David L. Cook to Donielle Allen, trustee, $265,000.
Parcel; Mongo Properties LLC to Bilsher LLC, $225,000.
6082 Perryville Drive, Mechanicsville; Barbara Clingenpeel to Sandra Massie, $321,000.
5281 Pole Green Road, Mechanicsville; Evelyn M. Talley to Andrew William Snead, $465,000.
11006 Ridgebrook Drive , Mechanicsville; John L. Kimmel, trustee to Daniel A. Marshman, $510,000.
7609 Royal Crown Court, Mechanicsville; Bishop's Park LLC to Bob G. Simpson Jr., $520,279.
Section 12B, Giles Farm; Giles Farm Development Co. LLC to NVR Inc., $273,800.
12029 Sunset Drive, Ashland; Timothy W. Turner to Laura Elizabeth Lewis, $314,000.
107 Thorncliff Road, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Viliberton Gonzalez, $612,231.
17252 Tulip Poplar Road, Beaverdam; Bobby Salyers to James M. Daum, $750,000.
705 W Vaughan Road, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Richard B. Fisher, $541,721.
9071 White Plains Court, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Neil D. Smith, $478,455.
13712 Winston Trail Circle, Ashland; Vanessa Joseph to Jessica L. Jacobsen Wah, $530,000.