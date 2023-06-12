15.67 acres; Cheryl Lee Arrington to Jordee Dale Williford, $235,000.
18315 Beaver Dam Road, Beaverdam; Jeanette L. Maze to Lorenzo Giles, $489,000.
Block B, Section 1, Highland Industrial Park; Quarles Petroleum Inc. to Alpha Portfolio Owner LLC, $2,963,369.
8084 Castle Grove Drive, Mechanicsville; Balducci Builders Inc. to Danielle Felice Drinnon, $469,186.
7727 Clarey Lane, Mechanicsville; Bishop's Park LLC to Matthew Cole Johnson, trustee, $597,285.
7509 Crossbill Court, Mechanicsville; W.V. McClure Inc. to Felix Roberto Mondragon, $551,883.
9239 Derwent Drive, Mechanicsville; Terry Hinkins to Dani Leann Byerly, $390,000.
10337 Farm Glen Way, Glen Allen; Jackson D. Willett to Cameron A. Frostick, $540,000.
10430 Gladfelter Road, Glen Allen; RCI Builders LLC to Keith Patton Berkle, $1,124,926.
16130 Greenwood Church Road, Montpelier; Nancy J. Thomas, trustee to Gonzago Bins Cleverson De Oliveira, $200,000.
9242 Halifax Green Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Robert William Nichols, $595,865.
127 Hanover Avenue, Ashland; Sean W. Crum to Chance Robinson, $337,500.
7324 Jackson Arch Drive, Mechanicsville; Christy Jo Couns to Rhonda Cumba, $304,999.
13483 Lakeview Farms Place, Ashland; Nicholas W. Abbate to Wade L. Jones, $915,000.
Lot 1, Commonwealth Park; Riverstone Properties LLC to Hanover Express Wash LLC, $1,500,000.
Lot 28, Block D, Section 1, Cool Spring Forest; Geneva Alexander Harrison to Larry R. Tunstall, $415,000.
Lot 5, Block A, Vermeer Commercial Center; 10501 Vermeer LLC to American Fleet Holdings LLC, $562,500.
13460 Lower Lakes Place, Ashland; William J. Kruger to James Vincent Willis, $950,000.
7232 Merle Smith Lane, Mechanicsville; Angel C. Von Hagel to George W. Roat IV, $350,000.
8755 New Holland Lane, Mechanicsville; Rosewell F. Jones to David Patrick Riley, $400,000.
18249 Oakshire Court, Montpelier; Wade L. Jones to Edwin Espino, $422,500.
8334 Oxfordshire Place, Mechanicsville; Robert Greg Dillard to Richard Dwight Hite, $400,000.
Parcel; Tina Harris to Sarah R. Sanders, $500,000.
8091 Perrincrest Place, Mechanicsville; Michael Good to Basem Subih, $566,000.
7162 Plum Grove Court, Mechanicsville; Richard C. Theisen to Richard Ryan Theisen, $350,000.
7171 Red Sash Drive, Mechanicsville; Mary A. Lange to Carolyn Sue Forcum, $360,000.
6146 Rosemary Drive, Mechanicsville; Kevin R. Damian, administrator to Charles E. Harvey Jr, $300,000.
8845 Seaycroft Drive, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Ronny John, $635,475.
5292 Summer Plains Drive, Mechanicsville; Robert Llewellyn to Ambrogio Amato, $389,500.
10210 Thor Lane, Mechanicsville; Amy L. Coleman to Lucas A. Smith, $405,000.
8262 Trudi Place, Mechanicsville; Christopher S. Taylor to Jessica Ramsey Charters, $494,000.
Unit 4, Right Flank Medical Condominium; Right Flank Medical LLC to Right Flank Colon and Rectal Specialists LLC, $3,044,125.
9063 White Plains Court, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Sharon L. Peterson, $474,805.
13100 Winding White Rose Lane, Ashland; Craftmaster Homes Inc. to Kurt Dunmire, $792,280.