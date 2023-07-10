HANOVER
1 acre; James Edward Middlebrook to Demi Hitchcock, $185,000.
2.09 acres; Debra Gene Barnes to CFalls II LLC, $150,000.
5.23 acres; Leber Farm LLC to SRS Builders LLC, $165,000.
155 Arlington Square, Ashland; Ronald Arthur Hachey to Thomas Gowan, $230,000.
7292 Barnette Ave., Mechanicsville; H. Brett Ramsey to Oliva Juan Manuel Duarte, $269,900.
12090 Birchleaf Drive, Rockville; Bryce Grissom to Scott O. Konopasek, $480,000.
15140 Bourne Road, Montpelier; Ashley Catron to Matthew John Binck, $285,000.
112 Brookneal Alley, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Wanda A. Edwards, $524,000.
11214 Cedarlea Parkway, Glen Allen; Shara Maureen Wayson to James Hutchins, $410,000.
People are also reading…
8249 Christopher Paul Drive, Mechanicsville; James D. Lynn to Samuel Dennis Pettit, $340,000.
8177 Creekside Village Drive, Mechanicsville; Michael Flanigan to Tara Belle, $283,000.
13203 Depot Road, Hanover; Hobson Scott Wilson to Ronald F. Calkins Jr., $646,000.
17387 Echo Meadows Road, Rockville; Paul C. Carey to KLS Properties LLC, $627,500.
10426 Farm Glen Way, Glen Allen; Farmstead Villas LLC to Brian R. Kenny, $431,628.
7384 Foxal Road, Mechanicsville; Shurm Construction Inc. to Adam Giles, $562,965.
9242 Giles Pond Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to James Robert Taylor, $581,925.
13300 Greenwood Road, Glen Allen; Glenn R. Mackey to Christopher B. Anderson, $505,000.
7216 History Lane, Mechanicsville; James D. Lipinksi to William T. Pusey, $540,000.
9048 Jeans Grove Lane, Mechanicsville; Phyllis R. Chichester to Linda Yochem, $388,000.
12224 Kenton Ridge Road, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Richard A. Berry, $643,117.
16410 Little River Drive, Beaverdam; Steven R. Kitchens to William A. Woodie Jr., $575,000.
Lot 1, Tuscan Hills; S. Craig Martin to Rewe Revocable Trust, $1,200,000.
Lot 2, Block B, King's Charter Commercial Center; Truist Bank to Lemonade MM Ashland LLC, $1,150,000.
Lot 3, Block C, Section A, Walnut Grove; Sandra Dranchak to Michael Longo II, $360,000.
Lot 49, Block C, Section 2, Bruce Estates; Mary P. Callis to John Magruder, $250,000.
104 Maiden Lane, Ashland; Theresa Manning to Joseph E. Ogburn, $625,000.
8239 N Mayfield Lane, Mechanicsville; Scott W. Moore to Nicole L. Holbrook, $299,950.
10389 Morning Dew Lane, Mechanicsville; Peter E. Schurig to John Foster, $515,000.
8212 New Ashland Road, Mechanicsville; Emily Bronwyn Comer to Amy A. Howard, $334,950.
5085 Old Traveller Lane, Mechanicsville; Norman D. Sulser to Jorge Aguilar, $900,000.
2036 Philbunny Court, Mechanicsville; David A. Russillo to Brett Bergen, $589,950.
9477 Pleasant Level Road, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Rajaram Dhnanchezian, $612,050.
10628 Providence Green Drive, Ashland; Darren B. Jacobs to Jose Bautista Casillas, $533,000.
8800 Roberta Road, Mechanicsville; W.V. McClure Inc. to Lynn B. Cutright, $545,408.
8866 Seaycroft Drive, Mechanicsville; Hao Han Lin to Veeraiah Mannem, $491,650.
7233 Snaffle Lane, Mechanicsville; Charles B. Nepomuceno to Nokomis S. Neisz, $265,000.
11286 Stones Throw Way, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Conor Hand, $980,807.
804 Sweet Tessa Drive, Ashland; Marhall Britt Wright Jr. to Erin L. Acors, $240,000.
112 Thompson St., Ashland; 112 Thompson St. LLC to 112 Herald Progress LLC, $750,000.
703 W Vaughan Road, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Heather Lemay, $538,757.