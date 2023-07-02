Hanover County is nearing the final round of its community engagement events for the update of the Comprehensive Plan, which establishes a long-range vision for the County’s growth and development. Results of the meetings will be reported at a joint workshop between the Board of Supervisors and the Planning Commission on July 26.

These in-person community engagement meetings will take place in July:

• Monday, July 10 at the Rockville Library

• Tuesday, July 11 at the Atlee Library

• Thursday, July 13 at the Mechanicsville Library

• Monday, July 17 at the Ashland Library

Each of these meetings is scheduled for 6 -7:30 p.m. The focus of all these meetings will be environment/resilience, as well as community facilities/utilities and transportation.

The “Envision Hanover” project team will also hold a webinar at noon on Monday, July 10 and a stop-and-chat event on Tuesday, July 18 at the Atlee Library. From 3 - 4:30 p.m. that day, citizens can visit with Envision Hanover project team leaders.

Since the Envision Hanover planning process launched in Fall 2021, hundreds of people have provided feedback at in-person events and through online surveys. Throughout 2023, the project team has been working with stakeholders to develop recommendations on the different topical areas included within the Comprehensive Plan.

All residents are invited to visit www.envisionhanover.com regularly for information on upcoming public events and to review draft documents related to the Comprehensive Plan update. They can also follow Envision Hanover on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for regular updates.

The July 26 joint meeting between the Board and Planning Commission will take place at noon, prior to the Board’s regularly scheduled 2 p.m. meeting.

It is anticipated that the Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on the proposed Comprehensive Plan update on August 10, with the Board potentially holding its public hearing on September 13.