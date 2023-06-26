HANOVER
6.574 acres; Joseph W. Tate to KNM Investments LLC, $370,450.
10315 Beech Ridge Circle, Glen Allen; CFalls Builder LLC to Michael F. Capozzola, $623,032.
Block X, Section 7, Chickahominy Falls; CFalls II LLC to Boone Homes Inc., $420,000.
10293 Cedar Lane, Ashland; Michael D. Clower to Martha P. Hardee, $440,000.
11198 Cobbs Road, Glen Allen; Marvin W. Michael to Timothy R. Swingle, $240,000.
9228 Crowell St., Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Venumadhav Janganati, $528,660.
11156 Dude Ranch Road, Glen Allen; Christina A. Fleshman to Joseph Illicete, $250,000.
15189 Fawn Hollow Trail, Doswell; Kenneth W. Johnson Jr. to Robert Lloyd Thornton, $485,000.
16331 Goshen Road, Montpelier; RCI Builders LLC to Robin J. Arant, $691,434.
9203 Halifax Green Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Krishna Bojja, $647,525.
9259 Halifax Green Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Jesu Marcus Immanuvel Arockiasamy, $544,080.
7493 Hidden Lake Circle, Mechanicsville; Stephen L. Hubbard to Mariane Pereira De Faria, $537,500.
10318 Jamestown Road, Ashland; Carrie Maziarz to Tristan Pace Hynson, $312,000.
114 Lauradell Road, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Diana L. Cline, $582,802.
Lot 1, Section 7, Hanover Industrial Air Park; TP Leadbetter LLC to Leadbetter Investment LLC, $2,440,687.
Lot 3, 12.024 acres, Spring View; James Edward Middlebrook to Michael Nelson, $185,000.
Lot 5, Hanover Riverfront Farmettes; Justin A. Brown to Sarah Marie Drumheller, $265,000.
8182 Marley Drive, Mechanicsville; Brandon Travis Frett to Shelby L. Smith, $405,000.
9093 Mossybrook Road, Mechanicsville; Rebecca W. Vidra, trustee to Gerardo Mier Rosales, $315,000.
207 New St., Ashland; Katie Duff to John R. Hubbard, $399,500.
8085 Old Ridge Road, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Tommy Dip, $675,611.
Parcel; Christopher W. Atkinson to Shawn Tuthill II, $280,000.
Parcel; RAS Trustee Services LLC to Green Door Properties LLC, $250,000.
2040 Philbunny Court, Mechanicsville; Janeth Escamilla to Matthew J. Zugay, $612,000.
6159 Pond Grass Road, Mechanicsville; Laura P. Gogia to Louis A. Franzel, $455,137.
10504 River Falls Way, Glen Allen; CFalls Builder LLC to Mary L. Stuckey, $646,384.
9825 Rural Point Drive, Mechanicsville; Jesse Belvin to Thomas J. Jocken, $370,000.
10525 Silverthorn Court, Mechanicsville; Paul Capotosto to Scott J. Pardew, $352,000.
9277 Susquehanna Trail, Ashland; Caleb S. Goins to Matthew D. Terry, $356,000.
109 Thorncliff Road, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Jeffrey Bragdon, $536,619.
6831 Turnage Lane, Mechanicsville; Eddie Kay Huntley to Ah Dee Lahtaw, $456,000.
12213 Victoria Hills Road, Rockville; Kenneth R. Childress, executor to Tyler Scott Matthias, $545,000.
9079 White Plains Court, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Ashirifia Larsey, $436,565.
16278 Wolf Creek Road, Montpelier; David Bunn to April B. Lyons, $450,000.