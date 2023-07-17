The Cold Harbor Ruritan Club held its annual family picnic on June 27 at the Hanover/Cold Harbor Ruritan Park. During the picnic, the club gave out three scholarships to three deserving Hanover County graduates. Donald Rozell presented scholarships to Sheldan Ciucci, a graduate from Atlee High School who will be attending The Apprentice School at Newport News Shipyard. Camryn Khan, a graduate from Mechanicsville High School, will be attending West Virginia University. Ruth Haile from Hanover High School will be a Hokie at Virginia Tech. It was great meeting all the winners and their family and listening to their dreams and ambitions for the future.

The Cold Harbor Ruritan Club also made two donations to two non-profit organizations in our community to help them in their efforts to help others. Ricky Dandridge accepted a donation for The Arc of Hanover. The Arc is the leading advocacy, service and awareness organization for citizens with intellectual and development disabilities in Hanover County. Frank Griffin presented the donation. Norma Henderson accepted the club's second donation for The Hanover Adult Center. The adult center has two programs in place and one location in Mechanicsville. The Linking Lives Day Support is for adults with intellectual and/or development disabilities. The Adult Day Services program provides reliable healthcare and companionship for adults who need assistance or supervision during the day.